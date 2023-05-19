Andhra Pradesh: Avinash Reddy innocent in Vivekananda Reddy murder case, says Sajjala

May 19, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - GUNTUR

YSR Congress Party Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy is innocent in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, says party general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media on May 19 (Friday) at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “Had Mr. Avinash Reddy been involved in the murder, the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would have sent him to jail that day itself.”

Referring to the attack on the media allegedly by the followers of Mr. Avinash Reddy in Hyderabad, the YSRCP leader said that Mr. Avinash Reddy might not be aware of the development.

“The followers of Mr. Avinash Reddy may have attacked the media as it is hounding their leader,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

‘CBI not probing in right direction’

He further said that the “Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not been investigating the murder case in the right direction, and the facts and truths in the case are not exposed.”

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had never tried to hide any truth in the case. “The Chief Minister has always been supporting the authorities concerned to find the actual culprits.”

“The allegations of the CBI in its affidavits in the courts are portraying Mr. Avinash Reddy as an accused, which is unfortunate,” he added.