  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur youth gets UN Volunteers India Award

December 08, 2022 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Anantapur youth Bisathi Bharath receiving UN Volunteers India Award from Minister of Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur in New Delhi on Friday.

Anantapur youth Bisathi Bharath receiving UN Volunteers India Award from Minister of Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Bisathi Bharath, a 26-year-old youth from Anantapur district, received the United Nations Volunteers India Award in New Delhi recently for his contribution towards promoting voluntary blood donation and training youth in leadership qualities and soft skills. 

The award, jointly supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, is given to young people aged between 15 and 29 for their volunteering work in various fields of the society.

Mr. Bharath received the award, comprising a trophy and a merit certificate, from United Nations Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp, UNDP Resident Representative Shoko Noda, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Secretary to Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Meeta Ravali.

Mr. Bharath told The Hindu that he had organised 35 blood donation camps collecting 1,500 units for the needy. He had previously volunteered in the National Service Scheme(NSS) and was a trainer at Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and founded Pragathi Padham Youth Association that works towards ending child marriages, gender inequality and sexual abuse. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.