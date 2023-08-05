HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Allegations of land-grabbing false, says YSRCP Vinukonda legislator Brahma Naidu

I am also not involved in illegal mining of sand and gravel as is being alleged by Telugu Desam Party leaders, says YSRCP legislator from Vinukonda Brahma Naidu

August 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator from Vinukonda B. Brahma Naidu has offered to resign if the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) proves at least one corruption charge against him.

Responding to the allegations of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh and Vinukonda in-charge G.V. Anjanaylu, the YSRCP leader, in a statement on August 5 (Saturday), said he had never resorted to any illegal activity.

During his Yuva Galam walkathon in the district, Mr. Lokesh had alleged that Mr. Brahma Naidu grabbed lands, both government and private. The TDP leaders also alleged that Mr. Brahma Naidu was involved in illegal mining of sand and gravel.

Refuting the allegations, Mr. Brahma Naidu said he was ready to do whatever the TDP leaders suggest if they could prove that he had grabbed one cent of land.

I had bought lands between 2014 and 2019 when the TDP was in power, and started a dairy unit, but Mr. Lokesh was misleading the public, he said.

Referring to charge on mining of gravel, Mr. Brahma Naidu said it was freely available for people.

“If anybody needs gravel, they can source it from the hills, and no one prevents them,” the YSRCP leader said, and added that he did not have any sand reaches, and was not involved in such activities.

Referring to the developmental activities in his constituency, Mr. Brahma Naidu said the YSRCP government did more than what the TDP had done during its term.

He asked the TDP leaders to name the works they had done if their claims were genuine.

