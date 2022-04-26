Andhra Pradesh: All set for smooth conduct of SSC exams from today

6,22,537 students to appear fpr exam in 3,776 centres

6,22,537 students to appear fpr exam in 3,776 centres

The Department of School Education has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, scheduled to be held from April 27 to May 9 in the State.

The examinations are being conducted as per the erstwhile 13 district pattern by considering each erstwhile district as one unit, said D. Devananda Reddy, Director of Government Examinations.

The duration of each exam would be 3 hours and 15 minutes, he said. As many as 6,22,537 students would take the 10th Class Board examinations in 3,776 examination centres divided in ‘A’, B and ‘C’ categories.

Flying squads

A total of 156 flying squads and 293 sitting squads have been constituted across the State to check any possible malpractice at the exam centres. The District Collectors have reviewed the arrangements made by the District Education Officers and have been holding coordination and convergence meetings with officials of other allied wings.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials have been asked to run more buses to areas where the exam centres are located.

The Medical and Family Welfare Department has been asked to deploy mobile medical vans with medical kits and first aid equipment at strategic points near exam centres in view of the extreme heat conditions that may result in sunstroke, weakness or other medical problems to students appearing for the exam.

Police patrolling

The district Superintendents of Police have been asked to arrange mobile police patrolling to visit important places and effectively check possible rumours of question paper leak.

A control room has been established at the Directorate of Government Examinations, which will function round-the-clock till the exams conclude. The contact number of the control room is 0866-2974540.