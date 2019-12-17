Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Jyothi reporter dies in accident

Telugu daily Andhra Jyothi’s Bommanahal reporter H.S. Shareefuddin, 50, died in an accident at Srinivas Camp while returning home from Uddehal village late in the night. Mr. Shareefuddin was travelling on a two-wheeler and reportedly hit some horses in the dark. He fell on a rock on the roadside, and had a head injury that had led to heavy bleeding .

Some passerby noticed the accident, but by the time they could react and take him to any hospital, he was dead.

Mr. Shareefuddin, who had been with the newspaper since 2004, is survived by wife and two sons. Members of journalists’ unions - APUWJ and JAAP - have expressed shock at the incident and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

