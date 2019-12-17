Andhra Jyothi reporter dies in accident

Telugu daily Andhra Jyothi’s Bommanahal reporter H.S. Shareefuddin, 50, died in an accident at Srinivas Camp while returning home from Uddehal village late in the night. Mr. Shareefuddin was travelling on a two-wheeler and reportedly hit some horses in the dark. He fell on a rock on the roadside, and had a head injury that had led to heavy bleeding .
Some passerby noticed the accident, but by the time they could react and take him to any hospital, he was dead.
Mr. Shareefuddin, who had been with the newspaper since 2004, is survived by wife and two sons. Members of journalists’ unions - APUWJ and JAAP - have expressed shock at the incident and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.