Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets High Court Chief Justice

Agenda for Delhi meeting discussed

AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in a meeting held at the State guest house in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra at the State Guest House here on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed the agenda for the conference of Chief Ministers and High Court Chief Justices of various States, which is scheduled to be held at the Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi on April 30.

The topics to be discussed in the meeting include the progress in implementation of the decisions taken in previous meeting held on April 4, 2016, developing infrastructure in courts, filling up the judicial vacancies, reduction of pendency of cases, and e-courts among others.

The officials of the High Court and various government departments attended the meeting.