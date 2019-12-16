Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur youth gets 10-year jail term for raping 70-year-old

Mahila Court Judge also slaps ₹10k fine on him

Raju, a youth of Andepalli village in Kambadur mandal of Anantapur district, was on Monday sentenced to 10 years in jail by Mahila Court for raping a 70-year-old woman in August 2013.

In addition to the jail term, Anantapur Women’s Court Judge B. Sunitha imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict.

On the night of August 24, 2013, while the woman was asleep in her house, the convict resorted to the crime and on hearing her loud appeal for help, the neighbours informed the police.

The police while sending the woman for treatment to Kalyandurg first and then to Anantapur, arrested the youth. Sridevi was the Additional Public Prosecutor.

