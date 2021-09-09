Anantapur student bags first rank in EAPCET

Koyi Sri Nikhil from Anantapur district topped the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET) the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Hailing from Kodiganahalli village in Parigi mandal, Nikhil completed his primary education in the LRG Public School in Hindupur. He studied 6th and 7th standards in Narayana High School and K.K.R Goutham Schools. He studied intermediate in Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Vijayawada.

Nikhil’s father Koyi is a teacher at the Hindupur Residential School for the visually impaired, and mother Sujatha is teaching at the Municipal School, Hindupur.

Expressing happiness on Nikhil’s achievement, the parents said they had expected good results, but never expected him to top the test, which came as a pleasant surprise for them.