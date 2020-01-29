Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur boy qualifies for international skating event

A Anantapur boy has been selected to participate in the Thailand Open Speed Skating Championship scheduled for February 8 and 9 at Pattaya.

Chintalayyagari Harshvardhan, a class IV student, got bronze medal at the National Speed Skating Championship organised by Speed Skating Federation of India in Nagpur on January 25 and 26 and qualified for the international event in Thailand, coach Pratap said on Wednesday.

Mr. Pratap said that the Thailand Open event will prep Harshvardhan for the upcoming championships in Europe in a couple of months. The boy had won several State and national-level medals in speed skating in the last two years and practises Limbo skating also, the coach added.

