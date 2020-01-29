Anantapur boy qualifies for international skating event

A Anantapur boy has been selected to participate in the Thailand Open Speed Skating Championship scheduled for February 8 and 9 at Pattaya.
Chintalayyagari Harshvardhan, a class IV student, got bronze medal at the National Speed Skating Championship organised by Speed Skating Federation of India in Nagpur on January 25 and 26 and qualified for the international event in Thailand, coach Pratap said on Wednesday.
Mr. Pratap said that the Thailand Open event will prep Harshvardhan for the upcoming championships in Europe in a couple of months. The boy had won several State and national-level medals in speed skating in the last two years and practises Limbo skating also, the coach added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.