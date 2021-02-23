Analyse data on welfare schemes for better governance, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Planning Department to ensure integration, compilation and analysis of data is done at the village/ward secretariat and hand over the responsibilities to digital assistant at the secretariats.
At a review meeting on Planning Department, Mr. Jagan asked the officials to include the data from the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and ensure that the whole process was supervised by a mandal level officer. “Ensure that all types of data, including e-cropping data, data on Internet usage is entered regularly and monitored, as this will help in good governance. I am also asking the officials to ensure that our welfare measure and policies are in tune with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and, if necessary, take the support and U.N. and the allied organisations, like IMF, World Bank, Unesco in reaching the 17 SDGs,’’ Mr. Jagan said.
The Chief Minister directed the officials to analyse the data and work on policies which would be help in effective administration.
Mr. Jagan reiterated that he would go ahead with the plans to felicitate volunteers on Ugadi and suggested they could be honoured with titles like Sevaratna, Sevamithra, etc,.
Planning Department ex-officio secretary G.Srk. Vijaya Kumar, CEO of Connect to Andhra Koteswaramma, CEO of RTGS, J. Vidya Sagar were present.
