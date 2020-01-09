Andhra Pradesh

Amma Vodibeneficiaries toget aid today

Krishna District Education Officer M. Rajya Lakshmi on Wednesday said that ₹514.92 crore of financial assistance would be credited to the account of mothers of the schoolchildren under the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme on Thursday.

According to an official release, over 3.43 government school students have been identified as beneficiaries of the scheme. The students of as many as 4,640 government schools have been identified as beneficiaries in Krishna district.

The education authorities will conduct the financial assistance programme in Avanigadda on Thursday.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 8:33:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/amma-vodibeneficiaries-toget-aid-today/article30520477.ece

