GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amit Shah should resign after the Parliament security breach: Congress

December 15, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Vehemently condemning the security breach in Parliament, the Congress party has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, taking accountability for the security lapse.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Congress Prakasam district President Eda Sudhakar Reddy said it was unfortunate that the party’s MPs who raised the issue were suspended from the Lok Sabha, instead of the BJP-led government at the Centre repenting its failure to protect the sanctity of Parliament.

This raises questions about the Centre’s ability to protect the nation at international borders, Pradesh Congress Committee members Sripathy Satish and Koppolu Subba Rao stated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.