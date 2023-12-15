Amit Shah should resign after the Parliament security breach: Congress

December 15, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ONGOLE

Vehemently condemning the security breach in Parliament, the Congress party has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, taking accountability for the security lapse.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Congress Prakasam district President Eda Sudhakar Reddy said it was unfortunate that the party’s MPs who raised the issue were suspended from the Lok Sabha, instead of the BJP-led government at the Centre repenting its failure to protect the sanctity of Parliament.

This raises questions about the Centre’s ability to protect the nation at international borders, Pradesh Congress Committee members Sripathy Satish and Koppolu Subba Rao stated.