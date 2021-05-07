Ambulance charges capped

The district administration has capped ambulance charges for the transportation of dead bodies, on Thursday.

In a release, Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that in view of the complaints regarding the collection of exorbitant fees by ambulance operators, the government has decided to cap the charges in consultation with the Transport Department.

He said an ambulance operator who collects more than the fixed amount will be taken to task by authorities. People can lodge complaints by dialling 9491058200.

The rates were fixed based on the vehicle model and distance of transportation separately for COVID and non-COVID bodies.

The base rate for any category of vehicle was ₹1,700 for a non-COVID body and ₹2,800 for a COVID body for a distance of 0-10 km.

Further, in case of a smaller ambulance, the rate will vary between ₹2,200 and ₹4,620 for 11 to 110 km, after which ₹20 can be charged for every km for a non-COVID body. For COVID bodies, the charge varies between ₹2,800 and ₹5,720.

Similarly, in the case of a bigger ambulance, the rate varies between ₹2,400 and ₹5,060. For COVID bodies, it varies between ₹3,300 and ₹6,160.