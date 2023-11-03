HamberMenu
Ambedkar University, Pulsus Group to conduct skill training programmes

November 03, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Executive Body member and Pulsus Group chairman Gedela Srinubabu.

:

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University executive body member and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu on Friday said that the two would jointly take up skill based programmes to prevent the youth from migrating out of the North Andhra region in search of job opportunities.

He said that the Group would sponsor the chair-professor post for a year in order for a well-trained professor to coordinate training programmes in association with pharmaceutical, sugar, chemical, jute and software companies.

“Under this chair-professor programme, Pulsus Group will sponsor the appointed professor for one year and later University Grants Commission (UGC) will pay their salary for the following three years. The University Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao also responded positively and assured to identify new diploma and certificate courses,” added Mr. Srinubabu.

