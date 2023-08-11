HamberMenu
Ambedkar Smriti Vanam will be a tourist attraction, says official

August 11, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Works going on at a brisk pace at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Works going on at a brisk pace at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi has said that the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam (memorial park) will be a tourist attraction in Vijayawada, adding that the facility is being developed with all amenities for visitors.

Ms. Srilakshmi, along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation Managing Director B. Rajasekhar and others, inspected the works at the park on August 10 (Thursday).

She said that the works undertaken at a cost of ₹400 crore were going on at a fast pace. “More than 500 workers have been engaged and 95% of the works have been completed,” she said.

The part will have a museum, a library and an AC theatre which will screen the life events of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

She asked the officials to beautify the footpaths, medians and the roads surrounding the park. She also discussed with teh officials the landscaping works.

