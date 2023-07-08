Amazon trucks to be used for distribution of books to government schools located in remote areas

July 08, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

To arrange the distribution of one crore textbooks to 36 lakh children of Classes 1 to 9 for the second semester across Andhra Pradesh in advance, the State government has fixed July 22 as ‘Distribution Day’. Students will need these books from November 1.

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash on Friday said the mobile dispensing units with a capacity to carry up to 1 tonne of material and which are currently used every month to deliver essential commodities at the doorsteps, would be utilised to carry books to the collection points. But the challenge was to reach the around 1,000 schools located in remote areas. To reach out to these schools, the government had entered into an agreement with Amazon and the company would use its trucks and staff to deliver stocks of books to schools.

Earlier on Thursday, the Principal Secretary met the Director of IIT Tirupati K. N. Satyanarayana, Director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati Santanu Bhattacharya and Professor Mangal from IIT Madras and discussed training of teachers in 6000 high schools who handle mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry and English subjects. “If everything goes according to the plan, the online training of the teachers by professors of IIT and IISER will commence from October 2, 2023,” said Mr. Praveen Prakash.