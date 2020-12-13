Amaravati made capital for benefit of a few people: Advocate General

HC should check legality of the process of its creation, he argues

Advocate-General (A-G) S. Sriram insisted in the High Court on Friday that it should be satisfied with the legality, bona fides and constitutionality of the process that led to the notification of Amaravati as capital city before adjudicating on the writ petitions which challenged the validity of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts.

Summing up his arguments on the matter, Mr. Sriram maintained that none of the pleas of good governance, promissory estoppel and legitimate expectation would be fatal for the constitutionality of the Act and urged the court not to restore the state of affairs in Amaravati, as transpired in 2014, saying that it was a dishonest and non-bonafide decision making process.

He told the court that it was not empowered to restore an illegality which vitiated the original decision of locating the capital in Amaravati city.

‘Not inclusive’

The A-G further said Amaravati does not have the characteristics of an inclusive city that reflects a sense of belonging to all the people of the State. A ‘right to a city’ at State expense is not fundamental to the petitioners and it ought to be available to people across the State.

“Amaravati is posited to be a city that is exclusive for the benefit of a few people,” he asserted.

He contended that a few families sought to control land and other resources in the capital city and it is inconsistent with the constitutional ideal of good governance.

Panel findings

The findings of the Cabinet sub-committee (set up by the present government) are before the court and the legislative process was preceded by receipt of representations from the affected farmers, the A-G said, adding that the court cannot protect the interests of a few purchasers and other extraneous elements who bought the lands for speculative purposes and such speculation does not merit condonation (by the court).