Allow govt. staff to vote by accepting Form-12 on the spot, A.P. CEO tells ROs

May 05, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena instructed the Returning Officers (ROs) and other officials concerned to facilitate voting by government employees involved in election duties, by accepting their applications in Form-12 on the spot in case of their failure to submit the forms before the deadline (May 1) so that they could exercise their right to vote.

According to an official release, Mr. Meena told the ROs and other district-level officials to ensure that no employee returned without casting his or her vote and that the employees should be allowed to submit the Form-12 in the respective postal ballot facilitation centres and to cast their votes there.

These facilitation centres would function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7 and 8 and the employees could cast their votes there by availing special casual leaves to which they were entitled to. The employees have to produce relevant proofs to exercise their right to vote.