Allot beds to COVID patients in three hours, Jagan tells Collectors

Hospitals to be divided into clusters; flying squads to check healthcare facilities

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the District Collectors to ensure that beds are allotted to coronavirus patient within three hours of making a call. He said that the Collectors should be vigilant on the spurt in the infections, with a focus on the measures to check the spread of the virus.

During the weekly meeting on the grievance redressal programme ‘Spandana’ on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the lockdown had dealt a blow on the lives of commoners and that the battle against the pandemic could be won with a concerted action plan.

“Lockdown had dealt a blow on the people and the economy of the State, resulting in a loss of ₹20,000 crore to the exchequer. But, people in the State had suffered a loss of ₹80,000 crore,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, adding that vaccination was a sure way of combating the pandemic.

Vaccination drive

Around 11.30 lakh people above the age of 45 years have been administered two vaccine doses while 45.48 lakh people have got the first jab. The government will vaccinate all in the age group of 18-45 years free of cost.

“Ensure that 104 services and the call centres are functioning properly. It should be a one-stop solution for all the queries relating to COVID-19,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reviewing on the availability of beds at the COVID Care Centres, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 355 hospitals had been identified with a bed capacity of 28,377, out of which 17,901 beds had been occupied.

COVID Officers

Among the major decisions taken during the meeting included appointment of Joint Collectors, WS/VS and Development as COVID Officers. The Joint Collectors have been delegated the power to inspect all hospitals, COVID Care Centres, helpdesks, and Aarogyasri hospitals and etc.

The Chief Minister also asked the Collectors to ensure that 59 COVID Care Centres with 33,327 beds in the State are functioning properly. “Ensure that people feel at home in the COVID Care Centres. Have empathy for them and create a sense of well-being,” he said.

He also asked the Collectors to divide the COVID hospitals into clusters and appoint in-charges for them. Flying squads should be appointed to check the hospitals.

“Ensure that all the medical staff and paramedics are appointed within 48 hours. COVID appropriate behaviour is a must in all public events. We must not allow more than 50 people to be assembled at one place. Ensure that there is now crowd at parks, gyms and stadiums,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed the MGNREGS works, construction of village and ward secretariat buildings, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Dr. YSR Clinics and bulk milk cooling units.

Ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Municipal Administration Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, DGP D. Gautam Sawang and senior officers were present in the meeting.

‘Book those spreading fake news’

Pointing out that fake news on COVID-19 is creating panic among the people, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take strong action against those creating ‘false alarm’.

“The State COVID Control Room is releasing an official bulletin daily. However, people are in a panic by seeing the false reports on deaths. I insist that the official figures are taken into account,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the SPs to register cases and and arrest those involved in spreading fake news.