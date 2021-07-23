Andhra Pradesh

Allocation of nominated posts to members of Jagan’s community: TDP MLC

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav has alleged that the weaker sections of the society have been taken for a ride by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the allocation of nominated posts, which are posts with “decision-making powers and funds at their disposal”.

In a statement on July 23, Mr. Yadav said, “The CM makes tall claims about doing justice to the weaker sections. But, if the allocation of nominated posts is any indication, his sincerity for the cause is doubtful. All prestigious institutions and organisations are reserved for people belonging to his community. The posts which neither have decision-making powers nor funds at their disposal have been allocated to the weaker sections.”

“The TDP, during its rule, had allocated 60% of the posts to categories of BC, SC, ST and minorities. Mr. Jagan has brought it down to 50%. The BCs have gotten a raw deal under Mr. Jagan's rule,” he added.


