Alliance govt. will do better than YSRCP on welfare front: Pawan Kalyan

May 05, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegation that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance would do away with the welfare schemes implemented by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was misleading and intended to malign them.

In fact, the alliance would do better than the YSRCP, he asserted, while pointing out that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy neither had a patent on welfare schemes nor he gave the benefits out of his pockets. Further, he insisted that the alliance would not mete injustice to any section of society and would treat all religions and castes equally.

Addressing a ‘Varahi Vijaya Bheri’ public meeting at Ponnur constituency on Sunday, Mr. Kalyan said that the YSRCP government took many anti-people decisions, which prominently include the A.P. Land Titling Act, 2023, for which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should tender an explanation to the people.

He alleged that the YSRCP government made changes to the Land Titling Act, which was proposed by the Central government, in such a way that it served some vested interests. Certain provisions in the Act were detrimental to the people and one of them was restriction on approaching courts in the event of encroachment of lands.

The JSP chief said the YSRCP government failed to complete the construction of the Polavaram project and the Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu was never serious about his duties and basically lacked the required knowledge on irrigation projects. The alliance government would concentrate on completing the project, which was the State’s lifeline, he added.

He further said that the alliance would accord top priority to education, health, irrigation and drinking water supply, law and order, supply quality liquor and open rowdy sheets on those manufacturing and selling spurious liquor.

Guntur Lok Sabha candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and TDP MLA candidate Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, JSP leader Ambati Rayudu and others were present.