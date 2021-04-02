All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Vizianagaram district secretary Bugata Ashok on Friday alleged that the Union government's new labour codes would only benefit industrialists and corporate sections and not labourers. Along with other leaders, he burnt copies of the labour codes and raised slogans against the government. Mr. Ashok said that the previous 44 Labour Acts used to protect the interests of labourers and their scrapping would dealt a big blow to them.
AITUC leaders burn copies of labour codes
Staff Reporter
April 02, 2021 18:10 IST
