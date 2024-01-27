GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aim is to make Vizianagaram accident-free district in 2024, says Transport official

Deputy Transport Commissioner urges vehicle drivers to follow sign boards strictly to avoid road accidents

January 27, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Transport Department officials displaying the brochures on road safety in Vizianagaram.

Transport Department officials displaying the brochures on road safety in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Transport Commissioner of Vizianagaram district R. Ravindranath on Saturday asked all the vehicle drivers to understand the importance of all kinds of sign boards and follow them strictly to avoid road accidents.

He said that the three category of signs such as compulsory, cautionary and mandatory needed to be understood perfectly for safe driving on national highways and other roads.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that refresher courses were being conducted for heavy vehicle drivers and auto drivers as part of the activities taken up under National Road Safety observed from January 15 to February 14.

“Fortunately, the number of accidents is coming down every year. It fell from 737 in 2022 to 534 in 2023 and fatalities too declined from 244 to 174 correspondingly. Our aim is to make Vizianagaram an accident-free district in the year 2024.” said Mr. Ravindranath.

He said that eye camps and medical camps were planned on January 30 as many senior drivers aged above 55 years were having vision and other problems. He said that such medical camps were planned in Cheepurupalli, Rajam, Bobbili and other places. Motor vehicle inspector Ravi Shankar said that all the private colleges were advised to send their bus drivers for refresher courses and medical camps.

