AG&P Pratham’s decompression unit to provide piped gas to 7,000 more households

November 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The recently inaugurated decompression unit of AG&P Pratham, which will ensure supply of piped gas to over 7,000 more houses in Anantapur city.

The recently opened decompression unit of AG&P Pratham, the piped natural gas (PNG) supplier for Rayalaseema districts, will bring around 7,000 more households and 100 commercial units into its network.

The decompression unit (DCU) established at Maruti Nagar will accelerate the supply of gas to the outlying colonies and ensure the use of clean energy by more denizens. The company has invested about ₹20 crore into the CGD infrastructure, announced its regional head (Anantapur and Kadapa) G.A. Venkatesh.

“This is our second DCU in Anantapur district. We are actively establishing a comprehensive pipeline network, spanning approximately 30 km, which will be completed in phases over the next six months,” he said.

The company is also embarking on an ambitious plan to commission an L-CNG facility in Rapthadu to connect the entire region with the gas pipeline grid.

