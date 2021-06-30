Active cases under 40,000 after 74 days

A.P. sees 1.96 lakh infections in June; positivity rate comes down to 7.17%

The State reported 35 deaths due to COVID and 3,797 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The toll increased to 12,706 and the cumulative tally reached 18,89,513.

In June, a total of 1,96,428 infections and 1,776 deaths were reported. The test positivity rate of 27.3 lakh samples tested in June was 7.17%. In May, 5.91 lakh infections and 2,938 deaths with a positivity rate of 20.5% were reported. In May, only 27.3 lakh samples were tested. The number of infections came down by 67% from May to June.

The number of active cases came down to below 40,000 at 38,338 for the first time after 74 days. In the past day, 5,498 patients recovered and the recovery rate and the number of total recoveries increased to 97.30% and 18,38,469 respectively.

One-third of the State’s active cases are in East Godavari and Chittoor districts as of Wednesday, while Kurnool, Vizianagaram and Ananatapur have less than a thousand active cases.

The daily positivity rate of the 97,696 samples tested in the past day was 3.89%, which was less than 4% continuously for the third day. The daily tally too was less than 4,000 continuously during the past three days.

New deaths and cases

Prakasam district reported eight new deaths and was followed by Chittoor with seven new deaths. The remaining districts reported less than five deaths in the past day. East Godavari reported four deaths while Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported three each and Anantapur, Krishna and Kurnool reported two deaths each. Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one new death each. Kadapa has again reported no death in the past day.

East Godavari reported 874 new infections while all other districts reported less than 500 infections. They including West Godavari (493), Chittoor (488), Prakasam (350), Guntur (306), Kadapa (230), Nellore (221), Krishna (182), Anantapur (165), Visakhapatnam (156), Kurnool (117), Srikakulam (110) and Vizianagaram (105).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,62,970), Chittoor (2,19,836), Guntur (1,62,314), West Godavari (1,61,695), Anantapur (1,53,957), Visakhapatnam (1,48,622), Nellore (1,27,319), Kurnool (1,21,921), Prakasam (1,21,268), Srikakulam (1,18,494), Kadapa (1,06,453), Krishna (1,01,568) and Vizianagaram (80,201).