Active cases cross the 2000-mark

State sees highest daily tally since December

The State reported the highest single-day tally of COVID-19 infections in the past three months adding to the rising number of cases of late.

In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, two more deaths and 380 infections were reported. The last time single-day tally was over 380 and touched 400 was in the last week of December 2020.

The positivity rate of the daily tests was also the highest in past three months at 1.23% for the 30,978 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate is gradually increasing in the past couple of weeks. The overall positivity rate of 1.47 crore samples tested is 6.08%

The cumulative tally increased to 8.93,366 and the toll reached 7,189. The death rate slightly came down to 0.80%.

For the first time in two months, the number of active cases crossed 2,000-mark and reached 2,083 even as 204 patients recovered in the past day.

The overall recoveries stand at 8,84,094 and the recovery rate further decreased to 98.96%.

Each of the two new deaths occurred in Kurnool and Prakasam districts. Meanwhile, Guntur has been witnessing a spike in new infections as it reported 70 in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (60), Kurnool (51), Krishna (44), Visakhapatnam (43), East Godavari (26), Anantapur (22), Nellore (21), Srikakulam (15), Vizianagaram (9), Kadapa (8), Prakasam (6) and West Godavari (5).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,803), West Godavari (94,400), Chittoor (88,349), Guntur (76,194), Anantapur (67,946), Nellore (62,594), Prakasam (62,278), Kurnool (61,095), Visakhapatnam (60,402), Kadapa (55,534), Krishna (49,308), Srikakulam (46,359) and Vizianagaram (41,209).