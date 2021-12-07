Andhra Pradesh

ACB raids on Atreyapuram Sub-Registrar Office

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) were conducting raids on Atreyapuram Sub-Registrar Office in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Searches were being conducted on the office, house of Sub-Registrar, M. Venkata Varaprasada Rao, and his other assets.

On a tip-off, that Mr. Varaprasada Rao amassed properties illegally, the Rajahmundry ACB officials and other teams were conducting simultaneous raids on his properties at seven places, including the Stamps and Registration Department office, at Atreyapuram and his house, the ACB officials said.


