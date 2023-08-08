HamberMenu
Aadudam Andhra tournaments will be held for 38 days from Oct. 2, says official

NTR and Krishna district officials told to make necessary arrangements, State-level contests to be held in Visakhapatnam

August 08, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Secretary, Youth Advancement & Tourism and Culture, G. Vani Mohan has asked the officials concerned to make the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme a success in the State.

Ms. Vani Mohan along with NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and Krishna Collector P. Rajababu held separate review meetings with the officials concerned in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

She said cricket, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi and kho-kho competitions would be held for 38 days from village to State level starting from October 2.

She said various committees should be appointed in the district to conduct the competitions as well as recognise talented sportspersons. She said players who win at the district level will compete in the State-level tournaments to be held in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Dilli Rao said village-level tournaments would be conducted from October 2 to 8, mandal-level contests from October 9 to 23 and constituency-level competitions from October 23 to 29. From October 30 to September 3, district-level events would be organised.

Winning teams will get ₹35,000 cash prize while the teams placed second and third will get ₹15,000 and ₹5,000 respectively at the constituency level for cricket, volleyball, kho-kho and kabaddi.

The prizes for the district-level competitions will be ₹60,00, ₹30,000 and ₹10,000 and for the State-level events ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh for the first three positions respectively.

Mr. Rao said that committees comprising the officials of the departments concerned and the district sports authority would be formed to organise the competitions.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / sports event / government

