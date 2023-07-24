A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for Amaravati housing scheme

July 24, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 24 laid the foundation stone for the construction of 50,793 houses to the poor under Pedalandariki Illu at 25 layouts in R5 Zone of Amaravati at Krishnayapalem village.

He also launched a pylon and inspected a model house constructed by the government for a beneficiary and conducted a Puja. Following this, he addressed a huge crowd at Venkatapalem.

After laying the foundation stone, Mr. Reddy called Amravati a ‘social capital’.

“Constructed houses will be handed over to the 50,793 beneficiaries, once completed. Land levelling and other works have been completed so far by spending ₹50 crore. The houses will be mapped with the beneficiaries, in Mangalagiri and Tadikonda Assembly Constituencies,” the CM said.

He said that apart from houses, the government will construct Anganwadi centres, schools, shopping malls, parks and others at the layouts.

“More than 30.7 lakh house sites have been sanctioned across the State. The construction of 22 lakh houses is in different stages. Each house will be ₹5 to ₹15 lakh based on their location and market demand,” he said.

The CM further explained that in CRDA each square yard is ₹15,000 as per the market price. That means, each beneficiary is going to benefit to a tune of ₹7.5 lakh through the land. In addition to that another ₹2.7 lakh will be spent by the government on construction of the house. Another ₹1 lakh will be used for providing social infrastructure. After completing the house, each beneficiary will have a property that is worth ₹12 lakh to ₹15 lakh.”