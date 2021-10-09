A German touch to skill training for engg. students

APSSDC signs MoU with Applied Robotics Control Centre, Germany

Engineering students in the State can now look forward to hands-on training in robotics technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), E-mobility and other emerging technologies from the Applied Robotics Control Centre (ARCC), a premier institute in Germany.

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation has signed an MoU with the the ARCC, Germany to provide high-end skilling activity for 2,400 engineering students across the State. The project-based learning is implemented at their Applied Robotics Control Centres (ARC) across the State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that students should be provided with the best ecosystem in skill-based education so that they can work anywhere in the world.

Launching the course at the APSSDC office in Tadepalli, Adviser to government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said new-age technologies such as robotics, digital and smart manufacturing, AI were playing a vital role and students should update themselves with the trend.

The APSSDC, in association with the ARCC, Germany has commenced the skill-based training in 31 locations in the State, providing employment to students at the KIA and its subsidiaries, Hero Motors, Isuzu Motors, Royal Enfield, TVS, HCL, Accenture and etc.

Some major German companies, which are part of the training programme, include Festo, Igus, Robotics, and European Centre for Mechatronics and Indo-Euro Synchronization to develop and train the graduates.

As part of training, the ARC has launched ‘German-India Robo Skill Cup’, a competition in which students can prepare projects and present them in global competitions. The winners will get ₹3 lakh as prize money.