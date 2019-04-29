Andhra Pradesh

‘A blot on democracy’

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned what he called the incident of the State government ‘gagging the voice’ of RGV denying him permission to hold a press conference in the city and forcibly sending him to Hyderabad.

In a release, Mr. Jagan said such incidents were “a blot on democracy.”

