Three youths drown at Mypadu beach

At least three youths belonging to the Ranganayakulapeta area in Nellore city drowned when they went for swimming in the sea at the Mypadu beach near here on Sunday.

Three youths were identified as Nadeem (23), Mujaffar (24), and Hareesh (23). They went to the beach along with five others who tried to help but failed to do so.

A pall of gloom descended on the families of the drowned youths.

The tragic incident shook the Sunday revellers who were present in large numbers at the Mypadu beach. They unsuccessfully tried to rush immediate help to save the victims.