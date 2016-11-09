They rejig building plans to save a tree

Even as severe biodiversity loss remains a major challenge for nations across the world, laudable initiatives at the grassroots can be found in protecting the fragile ecosystem.

At a time when big trees are felled on the pretext of development in one locality or the other, the Brahmana Seva Samiti here has taken enough care to protect a giant sacred fig tree while going for its building expansion.

Considering that big trees absorb more carbon dioxide than the younger ones, the Samiti decided to construct an enclosure to facilitate the tree’s natural growth while extending its building.

As more and more people throng its premises for performing rites for ancestors, it has become imperative to construct additional rooms, explains Samiti general secretary Denuvakonda Subbaiah.

Conscious decision

“We took a conscious decision to build an enclosure around the tree so that its natural growth is not adversely affected while extending the rooms to accommodate more people coming to perform rites for ancestors,” Mr Subbaiah says.

They had difficulty in designing and constructing the building without chopping the tree, but eventually they achieved the twin goals, he says with a sense of satisfaction.

Dendrolatry has long been an integral part of Indian culture.

“Our forefathers have thought it fit to deify trees, the best way to protect the environment,” Mr. Subbaiah says. “We will protect the sacred fig tree at any cost,” says caretaker T. Ramakrishna, recalling the days when he used to play under its shade.