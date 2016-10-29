Roja rescues road accident victim

YSR Congress mahila wing State president and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja on Friday morning rescued a 25-year-old woman while she was battling for life on the road after falling from a two-wheeler at Nendragunta cross, 5 km from Pakala, on the Tirupati-Bengaluru national highway.

Roja was on her way to Chittoor to attend the ZP general body meeting when she found a gathering at the roadside. Alighting from her SUV, Roja rushed to the spot to see Sindhu (25) with head injury and suffering convulsions. She immediately asked her gunmen and assistants to shift the victim into her SUV, and took her to the Government Hospital at Puthalapattu. Ms. Roja resumed her journey after the duty doctors told her that they would take care of the victim.

Speaking to The Hindu , Ms. Roja said the accident occurred when Chittoor-based Sindhu was going on a moped to SV University in Tirupati to take an examination. “I checked her mobile, called her husband and informed him about the incident. I was informed that Sindhu was referred to scanning, and her condition was stable,” Ms. Roja said.

Roja did a similar act of shifting a YSR Congress activist in her vehicle and taking him to Chennai when he lost his arm in a train accident four years ago.