GSIB releases admission brochure

GITAM School of International Business (GSIB) has released its admission test brochure GSIB Entrance Test (GET-2017) here.

The test will be conducted for admission into its flagship programme MBA in International Business, MBA in International Banking and Finance and MBA in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management, said GSIB Director V.K. Kumar.

He also said that the school was also offering one-year post-graduate diploma in business analytics (PGDBA) programme jointly with IBM India.

The application form and other details can be downloaded from the website:www.gsib.organd submitted online on or before December 10.

