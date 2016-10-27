GPR college starts incubation centre

The Computer Science and Engineering Department of G. Pulla Reddy Engineering college in Kurnool has established an incubation centre in collaboration with Varaha Consultancy Pvt.Ltd. on Wednesday.

Director of the consultancy Subba Reddy said the college students would be imparted training through Skype and offer them internship at the incubation centre.

The incubation centre was provided with necessary facilities for the benefit of students, college principal B. Sreenivasa Reddy said.

Head of Computer Science N. Kasiviswanath said 11 M. Tech students were selected for internshipin a screening test.