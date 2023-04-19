9,064 students selected for free education in private schools in first phase

April 19, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

As part of the implementation of Section 12 (1) (c) of the Right to Education Act that mandates 25% reservation for children from economically and socially weaker sections in private unaided schools at the entry level, the School Education Department received applications from parents through a portal created for the purpose, from March 22 to April 10.

Of the applications received, 9,064 students have been selected for admission in private schools that will impart free education on them in the first phase through a lottery.

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, in a statement on Tuesday, said the list of the selected students with details of the schools allotted to them district-wise had been sent to their parents and also to the respective District Education Officers (DEOs) and Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha wing.

Mr. Suresh Kumar directed the DEOs and the Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha to ensure that the selected students were admitted in the allotted schools between April 19 and April 25.