837 new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in A.P. in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) recorded 837 COVID-19 positive cases including the infection of two foreign returnees and 46 others who came from different States in India in the last 24 hours. Eight persons died during the period: four in Kurnool, two in Chittoor and one each in Krishna and East Godavari districts. The total number of deaths as of date is 206.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the State on Friday stood at 16,934 (A.P. cases 14,414, other States 2,111 and foreign returnees 409. The number of active cases and number of persons discharged are 9,096 and 7,632 including 258 sent home in the last 24 hours. The State has so far tested 9,71,611 samples consisting of 38,898 tested in 24 hours.

Kurnool district has the largest number of positive cases at 2,236 (active 1,074) and it is followed by Anantapur 1,972 (852), Krishna 1,611 (890), Guntur 1,610 (878), East Godavari 1,387 (991), Chittoor 1,183 (764), Kadapa 1,120 (693), West Godavari 1,120 (848), Nellore 658 (278), Visakhapatnam 624 (305), Vizianagaram 184 (126) and Srikakulam 93 (36).