837 new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in A.P. in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) recorded 837 COVID-19 positive cases including the infection of two foreign returnees and 46 others who came from different States in India in the last 24 hours. Eight persons died during the period: four in Kurnool, two in Chittoor and one each in Krishna and East Godavari districts. The total number of deaths as of date is 206.
The cumulative number of positive cases in the State on Friday stood at 16,934 (A.P. cases 14,414, other States 2,111 and foreign returnees 409. The number of active cases and number of persons discharged are 9,096 and 7,632 including 258 sent home in the last 24 hours. The State has so far tested 9,71,611 samples consisting of 38,898 tested in 24 hours.
Kurnool district has the largest number of positive cases at 2,236 (active 1,074) and it is followed by Anantapur 1,972 (852), Krishna 1,611 (890), Guntur 1,610 (878), East Godavari 1,387 (991), Chittoor 1,183 (764), Kadapa 1,120 (693), West Godavari 1,120 (848), Nellore 658 (278), Visakhapatnam 624 (305), Vizianagaram 184 (126) and Srikakulam 93 (36).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath