Andhra Pradesh

800 migrant workers from Mumbai arrive at Kurnool

Migrant workers queue up as officials conduct thermal screening for them, at the Kurnool railway station on Sunday.

Migrant workers queue up as officials conduct thermal screening for them, at the Kurnool railway station on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

All of them taken to quarantine centres

About 800 migrant labourers from Mumbai arrived at Kurnool railway station on Sunday afternoon in a special Shramik train arranged by the Centre on a request from Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar.

With luggage on their heads, they walked while maintaining social distancing after alighting from the train. At the main gate, the health officials in hazmat suits conducted thermal screening for them.

As they were coming from Maharashtra, the worst-hit State, these workers were taken in special RTC buses to the institutional quarantine centres set up by the administration in Kurnool and Adoni.

The TIDCO housing colonies came in handy for the administration to house these migrants as the majority of the people observing quarantine were discharged and only few primary and secondary contacts of the recent positive persons and those from Koyambedu were put up there.

District Collector G. Veerapandian said that COVID-19 tests would be done for all the migrants and they would be allowed to go home only after 14 days of quarantine as per the protocol.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 12:03:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/800-migrant-workers-from-mumbai-arrive-at-kurnool/article31666486.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY