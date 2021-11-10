76.44 % students qualify in AP PGCET

In the first ever common entrance exam held for admissions in post-graduate courses, Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET-2021), 24,164 (76.44 %) students qualified it.

Speaking after releasing the results, Education Minister A. Suresh said more than 60% of the first rankers comprised girl students. He said under the new system, a student could seek admission in any college across the State by writing a single entrance test.

Amidst COVID guidelines, the common entrance test was conducted from October 22 to 26 at 53 centres for students seeking admissions in 145 post-graduate programmes offered by 15 Universities across the State, he said.

He said details of the ranks were uploaded on the AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) website from where students could download their rank cards.