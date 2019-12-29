7 held for ‘attacking’ journalists, police in Amaravati

The Guntur Rural police on Sunday arrested seven persons on the charges of allegedly attacking journalists and policemen in Thullur, a couple of days ago.

A group of people attacked a couple of journalists and police personnel on bandobust at Uddandarayunipalem village during the protest against the proposal to shift the Capital from Amaravati.

The accused reportedly attacked the journalists with sticks and damaged their car and chased them away. The policemen who went to their rescue also suffered injuries in the incident. Following complaints, the Thullur police registered three cases and arrested the accused.

“Police identified seven persons involved in the attack and picked them up today. The case is under investigation. We observed that some trouble mongers were provoking the locals,” said Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang.

All from Guntur dist.

The arrested were: Prathipati Srinivas Rao, Gogulapati Narendra, Bhukya Loka Nayak, Danasri Naresh, Bandaru Nagaraju, Alla Siva Babu and Ramineni Narasimha Swamy, all natives of Guntur district.

Guntur Range IGP Vineet Brijlal said that about 35 persons were involved in the attack. Police were scrutinizing the CCTV footages and video clippings of the incident to identify the remaining accused, he said.

Ch. Vijaya Rao, Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police, said that cases had been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 IPC (criminal intimidation) against the accused.

“Everyone has a right to express one’s protest without causing any inconvenience to the public. There are places to voice their protests. Police will not keep quiet if the agitators resort to violence,” the DGP said.