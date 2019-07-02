623 village secretariats to be set up in Vizianagaram district

In sync with the government’s vision of delivering administrative services at the doorstep of people, the Vizianagaram district administration is working on a war footing for setting up village secretariats with full-fledged infrastructure. According to the officials, 623 village secretariats would start functioning in the district from October 2, marking the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Even as the district has 919 panchayats, only 623 village secretariats would be set up as the villages with population below 2,000 would be merged with the nearby panchayats.

As many as 15 officials of various departments including panchayat raj, revenue, agriculture and others would function from those secretariats. Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, Joint Collector K. Venkata Ramana Reddy and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer M. Venkateswara Rao have organised a series of meetings with the officials over the issue.

Decentralisation

“The government is considering the move as a top priority to ensure decentralisation of administrative functions. The village secretariats will usher in a new era of administration, ensuring quick delivery of services,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao said at a meeting with the officials here on Monday.

On the lines of the State secretariat, he said, the village secretariats would function and people’s problems would be addressed promptly, he explained.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Sankar has asked the district officials to ensure synchronisation at all levels so that the village secretariats would function in a hassle-free manner.