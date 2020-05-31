Andhra Pradesh

615 of 900 patients discharged in Kurnool

Number of containment clusters has also come down: Collector

Six COVID patients were discharged on Sunday as they tested negative on two consecutive days after 14 days of treatment.

Death toll

While five of them were discharged from the Santhiram COVID Hospital, one was discharged from the Government General Hospital, Kurnool. District Collector G. Veerapandian said that the number of discharged patients reached 615 on Sunday, while the death toll stood at 20.

Out of the 900-odd patients testing positive in the district, only 200 are getting treatment in the hospitals, he said. Among those discharged on Sunday, one person was from Kurnool, two from Kosigi, one each from Kowthalam, Yemmiganur, and Nandikotkur.

Meanwhile, the number of clusters has come down drastically as no new cases were reported in the majority of the 50 clusters drawn at the beginning of the Lockdown 4.0, the Collector said.

Containment zones in Atmakur and Pamulapadu municipal limits have been de-notified, and only five re-drawn areas have been notified as containment zones.

The new ones are in: Kosigi, Alur, Tuggali, Devarakonda.

