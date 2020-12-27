50 surveyors deployed for distribution of house pattas in East Godavari

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said that a team of 50 surveyors has been deployed for distribution of house site pattas to the beneficiaries of the Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the district to be able to complete the patta distribution exercise by January 1.
In an official release, Mr. Muralidhar said that the surveyors would help the secretariat staff to identify the sites and hand over the respective documents to the beneficiaries on the ground.
“As many as 46 counters have been set up to complete the patta distribution exercise on the 322-acre housing site at Komaragiri, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched the distribution exercise on Friday. A team of officials is also monitoring the exercise on the Komaragiri site, that is spared for the above 16,800 beneficiaries,” Mr. Muralidhar said.
On the choice of proposed three options in construction of the houses on the housing sites, the Collector has said that the beneficiary’s option would be respected. The State government has come forward to construct the houses on the sites or supply the material to the beneficiary for the construction activity.
