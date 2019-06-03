44,000 new beneficiaries to get YSR Pension Kanuka in Srikakulam

Around 44,000 new beneficiaries aged above 60 years in Srikakulam district are expected to get the benefits of YSR Pension Kanuka. At present, around 3.2 lakh senior citizens are availing of the benefits of social security pension scheme.

As per the suggestions made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the district administration is gearing up to identify new beneficiaries by conducting grama sabhas in all the 38 mandals, Collector J. Nivas said.

“The panchayat raj and rural development officials have been instructed to receive applications from eligible beneficiaries belonging to several categories including widows, weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, single women, traditional cobblers and others, seeking a monthly pension of ₹2,250. The date of birth of the applicants will be verified from their ration and Aadhaar card details,” Mr. Nivas told The Hindu.

Age criteria relaxed

The government has decided to revise the minimum age criteria from 65 years to 60 years.

“After receiving the detail guidelines from the government, the selection process will begin in the district,” the Collector added.

The government’s decision to enhance the pension from ₹2,000 to ₹2,250 will be an added advantage for the pensioners.

Renal ailment victims

“Enhancement of the pension amount up to ₹10, 000 for patients of renal ailment will help the victims as a majority of them are unable to do any work owing to prolonged illness,” Mr. Nivas said.

“We will also extend proper healthcare services to the victims of kidney diseases, especially those from the Uddanam region,” the Collector added.