44 deaths, 2,620 new infections in State

Chittoor reports highest toll, cases in 24 hours

The State reported 44 deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,620 new infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The daily tally was the lowest in two and a half months but it was due to fewer samples tested in the past day.

Only 55,002 samples, the lowest daily test count in two months, were tested with a positivity rate of 4.75%, which was also the lowest in two and a half months. For the past five days, more than one lakh samples were tested daily and their positivity rate was between 5.4% and 6.5%. The overall positivity rate of 2.12 crore samples tested was 8.74%.

The toll increased to 12,363 and the cumulative tally reached 18,53,183. The recovery rate crossed 96% for the first time in two and a half months as the total recoveries increased to 17,82,680, including 7,504 recoveries in the past day. There were 58,140 active cases in the State.

New cases decline

Chittoor reported 10 deaths while other districts reported five or less. Guntur and Srikakulam reported five deaths each, East Godavari four, Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari three each, Krishna two and Kadapa, Nellore and Vizianagaram one each.

Chittoor also reported the highest daily tally of 531 infections. It was followed by East Godavari (335), Krishna (213), West Godavari (211), Nellore (201), Kurnool (162), Kadapa (162), Visakhapatnam (160), Guntur (158), Srikakulam (144), Anantapur (128), Prakasam (127) and Vizianagaram (88).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,55,686), Chittoor (2,14,719), Guntur (1,59,820), West Godavari (1,56,887), Anantapur (1,52,161), Visakhapatnam (1,47,015), Nellore (1,25,360), Kurnool (1,20,981), Prakasam (1,18,246), Srikakulam (1,16,951), Kadapa (1,04,444), Krishna (98,697) and Vizianagaram (79,321).