4 lakh throng temple for Bhavani Deeksha Viramana

The Kanaka Durga temple priests performed poornahuti at the yagasala near Sivalayam on Sunday, marking the end of Bhavani Deeksha.

Amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, the temple priests offered a silk sari, sandalwood pieces, ghee, flowers and fruits to the ‘homam’, and aaseerwachanam (blessings) were given to devotees.

About 4 lakh devotees thronged the temple this year during the initial four days of the deeksha relinquishment. The total turnout is expected to touch 6 lakh by the end of season.

Though the relinquishment concludes with poornahuti, a spillover of devotees will be there on Monday as well. The temple authorities are expecting the rush to continue till Tuesday and are making arrangements accordingly. The temple has arranged special health camps at multiple locations in the temple to provide emergency treatment to pilgrims.

Giri pradakshina

Thousands of Bhavani devotees, after taking a holy dip in the Krishna river, made a beeline for the Kanaka Durga temple from midnight itself and offered special pujas to the Goddess to mark the relinquishment.

Circumambulation of the Indrakeeladri (giri pradakshina) is mandatory for those who take the deeksha.

A huge ‘homagundam’ constructed on Arjuna Veedhi was used by the devotees to deposit their ‘Irumudi’ that they had carried on their head, walking all the way from their homes or chosen destinations. The vicinity of Indrakeeladri reverberated with chants, bhajans and slogans – Bhavani Mata ki jai, Jai Bhavani Jai Jai Bhavani – as Bhavanis thronged the shrine to relinquish their deeksha.