‘3.93 lakh mothers in district will get Amma Vodi benefits’

Around 3.93 lakh mothers will receive financial assistance of ₹589.36 crore as part of the ‘Amma Vodi’, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said after launching the scheme at K. Kotapadu on Thursday .

AS part of the scheme, the State government will extend a financial assistance of ₹15,000 per annum to the mothers who send their children to both government, aided and private schools.

“The government has earmarked ₹6,456 crore for the scheme which will benefit 43 lakh mothers in the State. With the launch of Amma Vodi, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled another promise he had made during his padayatra in the run-up to the general elections. Further, the government schools will be provided with better infrastructure under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

He also gave away the cheques to the beneficiaries, and school bags provided by Nandi Foundation.

Participating in the programme, Government Whip Budi Mutyala Naidu said the implementation of the poll promises made under ‘Navaratnalu’ is aiding the progress of various sections in the State .

Etikoppaka craftsmen presented a wooden sculpting of ‘mother and child’ to the Minister on the occasion.

Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavati, Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao and Collector V. Vinay Chand were present on the occasion.

Stone laid for bridge

Meanwhile, Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das laid the foundation stone for a bridge across the Sarada river at Pedagummam in Kasimkota mandal after launching the Amma Vodi scheme. The bridge will be constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore.

Recalling his association with Anakapalle constituency, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said ₹50 crore has been earmarked for its development.

MLA Gudivada Amarnath said drainage work for the housing colony would be undertaken at a cost of ₹15 lakh, community halls at Garavarapeta and Pusala Street (₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh respectively) and a Ramalayam would be constructed at a cost of ₹5 lakh. A cake was cut marking the completion of one year of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘padyatra.’ Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavati was present.