35 canines, 54 handlers pass out after training from Mangalagiri Canine Training Centre

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, who attended the passing out parade of the canines and the dog handlers, said that canines play a key role in detecting and controlling crime, provide security to the VIPs and in checking terrorist activities

October 10, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A canine welcoming Home Minister Taneti Vanitha for the passing out parade of 21st batch of canines and handlers, at the Canine Training Centre, APSP 6th Battalion, Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

As many as 35 canines and 54 handlers, who completed training, walked out from the Canine Training Centre (CTC), located at APSP 6th Battalion, at Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on Tuesday.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, who attended the passing out parade of the canines and the dog handlers, said that canines play a key role in detecting and controlling crime, provide security to the VIPs and in checking terrorist activities. 

Appreciating the CTC officials for imparting best training to the canines in just eight months, the Minister said that more dogs and handlers are needed to step up security in the State. The Mangalagiri Canine Training Centre topped among other centres in the country by imparting training to the canines in detecting red sanders and narcotics, Ms. Vanitha said.

“Government will provide necessary infrastructure to strengthen CTC and in enhancing security for the State,” the Home Minister said. Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal said, “Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, Cocker Spaniel and German Shepherd breeds underwent scientifically designed training in explosives, narcotics and tracking for eight months at CTC.” 

Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta, Director General (Intelligence) P. Sita Ramanjaneyulu, Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) officers Sumit Garud Sunil, Attada Bapuji and other SIB personnel attended the programme.

