26 cases booked in A.P. for objectionable comments against judiciary on social media 

October 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The police registered 26 cases against those who allegedly posted objectionable comments against the judiciary on various social media platforms in the last one month.

Taking a serious note of these comments, the State government has directed the police to book cases against the accused.

The police registered cases against them under Sections 153 (a) IPC (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race or place of birth), Sec. 502 (Whoever sells or offers for sale any printed or engraves substance containing defamatory matter), Sec. 504 (Intentional insult with intent to cause breach of peace) and Sec. 505 (Making or circulating false statements, rumours or information with specific intent).

The accused, a majority of whom were Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres, were arrested and produced in courts, which granted them bail on personal sureties.

Comments were posted on various social media platforms after the arrest and remand of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 9.

Superintendent of Police, Krishna district, P. Joshua said that five persons who posted messages against judges were booked and produced in the courts.

An accused, who was arrested by the Pedana police, was remanded to judicial custody by the court, .he added.

“Stern action would be taken against those posting derogatory remarks on the social media groups,” the SP warned.